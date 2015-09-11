HTC One A9 benchmark reveals incredible 10-core processor and 4GB RAM

The HTC One A9 has allegedly appeared on a GeekBench benchmark test that Chinese website Juggly has screengrabbed. And if true, it shows that the forthcoming, much rumoured, handset will have a deca-core Helio X20 processor.

When Acer announced its own deca-core Predator 6 gaming smartphone during IFA in Berlin recently, there were gasps from the audience. So if the benchmark test is genuine, HTC could have a real crowd pleaser on its hands.

In addition, it is suggested that the phone will have 4GB of RAM - again, much like the Predator 6 from Acer.

The MediaTek MT6797 (Helio X20) chipset runs eight ARM Cortex A53 cores and two ARM Cortex A72 cores. The former consists of four running at 1.4GHz, with the other four at 2.0GHz. The A72 cores run at 2.5GHz.

Bar the onvious fact that it will come with Android 5.1.1, no other specifications are revealed by the GeekBench test and it's worth considering that there is no way to validate the benchmark, so it might be fabricated. However, we can only hope that HTC will be at the forefront of a new era for Android phones when the HTC One A9 (codenamed Aero) is finally announced.

So far, rumours claim that it will be announced during a special event on 29 September. Maybe alongside the company's first smartwatch, the device codenamed HTC Halfbeak.