HTC teases it'll unveil a new phone on 6 September: Could it be Aero?

HTC has an event set for this weekend, and according to the company's teaser, it'll focus on a new smartphone that's apparently really handsome.

HTC's last two flagships released with nearly identical designs, but now the Taiwanese phone maker is reportedly getting ready to break away from tradition and launch an entirely new smartphone line with a new look. A device codenamed HTC Aero is expected to kick it off - and it might finally debut at a surprise event scheduled for 6 September.

Through a media invitation shared to HTC's official Weibo account on Tuesday, HTC confirmed it has an event set for Sunday. The image attached with the invitation doesn’t reveal much, though it shows the outline of a new smartphone and includes the words "Meng Yao" written along the bottom, which machine-translates to “superior handsomeness".

There's not much solid information available at the moment as to what HTC's next flagship device might actually be called, though leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently hinted it'll be dubbed the HTC One A9. It is thought to feature a metal design with curved glass in back, a 10-core processor from MediaTek, and 4GB of RAM, among other things.

We should know more about HTC's iPhone-like Aero by this weekend, but until then,