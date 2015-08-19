HTC One M10, dubbed HTC O2, leaks: Snapdragon 820, QHD and waterproof

A new flagship HTC One appears to have leaked under the name HTC O2, or HTC One M10. The device is reportedly going to pack some high-end specs.

The leaks come from sources of Chinese sites MyDrivers and Mobile-dad. These claim the handset will be unveiled in late-2015 with another smaller model due in 2016.

The sources say that the HTC O2 will come packing 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and be waterproof. Qualcomm has already officially said the 820 will start to appear in devices from late-2015 or early-2016.

This chip features the latest Adreno 530 GPU for a 40 per cent graphical improvement as well as Qualcomm Spectra camera dual-ISP for 14-bit sensor support.

The display is rumoured to be a hefty 6-inch QHD screen meaning 1440 x 2560 resolution for 490ppi.

Rumours suggest the HTC flagship will appear in October, using that same full metal design the One is known for. They also suggest 2.5D screen glass, a 3,500mAh battery and a 20.7-megapixel f/1.9 aperture camera lens on the rear with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

There is also rumoured to be a smaller 5-inch HTC O2 arriving later, in 2016. This is apparently going to appear with a Snapdragon 82X octa-core chipset.

HTC has previously updated handsets around October time.

READ: HTC One M9 review: Distracted by refinement