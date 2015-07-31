Goldgenie's 24ct gold HTC One M9 now comes with a Cecil the Lion engraving for charity

Goldgenie is now among the masses outraged by what happened to Cecil.

In response to the murder of Cecil the Lion outside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, Goldgenie - a company that specialises in customising handsets - has announced a new service that it is offering, with the purpose of helping the conservation of his environment and the prevention of more wildlife killings.

Goldgenie is selling a limited-edition "Cecil the Lion 24ct Gold HTC One M9". The company said it wants to raise funds for Friends of Hwange, which develops and maintains water resources in Hwange National Park for the benefit of its wildlife, among other things. Ten per cent from every sale will be donated to Friends of Hwange.

Goldgenie designed the gold-plated phone with a special laser engraving of Cecil. And each HTC One M9 phone from the limited-edition range will be marked with its number in the series and presented in a cherry oak jewellery case. Also, every embellished unit is SIM-free and factory unlocked, meaning it'll work with any network around the globe.



"Friends of Hwange is a charity that is working hard towards the conservation of wildlife in Hwange National Park, the home that Cecil was cruelly lured from," explained Goldgenie. "The Friends of Hwange Trustees emphasise that 100 per cent of donated money is used in the Park for the animals."

The 32 GBversion of costs £1,580.83, so about £159 will be donated to Friends of Hwange. Keep in mind this isn't the only gold-plated phone that Goldgenie sells. Earlier this year it announced a standard 24ct gold-plated HTC One M9 that will set you back $2560. Like the Cecil limited-edition version, you must first place a deposit to get it.

Cecil was a male African who was being studied by Oxford University when Walter Palmer, an American dentist and recreational big-game hunter, lured Cecil from his home in the park and shot him earlier this month. Palmer's actions sparked outrage among animal conservationists and has also drawn international media attention.

If you don't want Goldgenie's phone but want to directly help the charity, you can also just contribute here.