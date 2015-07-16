  1. Home
HTC One M8 will be updated to Android M

- Confirmed on Twitter

- 2014 phone will get latest Android features

- No word on timeframe just yet

The HTC One M8 is a popular handset, more so, perhaps, than HTC's current flagship, the M9. Well it looks like there's life in the old (ish) dog yet.

Responding to a question on Twitter, HTC product manager Mo Versi said that the HTC One M8 would indeed be getting the Android M update. This is great news for owners of the older handset, not convinced by 2015's array of flagship devices.

Android M is still very much in development. Following its reveal at Google I/O, we're not expecting to see the new Google OS until October 2015 with the launch of a new Nexus handset or two. While it's to be expected that the current M9 will be updated at some point, it's great to see consideration for legacy devices.

At the moment there's no timescale at all, but in previous years we've seen HTC apply a 90-day target from receiving a new version of Android to getting it out to flagship phones. Older phones usually follow, so it's likely that we're looking at some point in early 2016 before this update will roll out.

Android M brings a range of updates to the mobile OS, although we suspect that plenty of features will become available through regular app updates.

Today HTC also announced that the HTC One M9+ will be available in Europe, having originally been released in Asia only.

