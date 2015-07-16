HTC One M9+ announced for Europe: 5.2-inch QHD hero handset

HTC has confirmed that the HTC One M9+ is coming to Europe.

The flagship phone was originally launched in China, offering a larger, and in some cases better-specced, alternative to the One M9. It now appears that we're going to benefit from HTC's more advanced handset.

The HTC One M9+ has a 5.2-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display (564ppi) LCD3 display, upping the ante over the regular M9, which many saw as slightly too conservative.

It offers the same precision design, with a full metal body, exquisitely fashioned, drawing inspiration from the luxury watch market for a high quality finish.

There's a change under the skin however, with a move to an octo-core 2.2GHz MediaTek helio X10 chipset, with 3GB of RAM. It should have plenty of power but we're keen to see how it compares to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 of the M9.

For fans of storage expansion, the HTC still offers microSD card support on its handsets, to compliment the 32GB of internal storage.

There's also a change to the cameras. The HTC One M9+ has a Duo Camera arrangement, adding a second depth sensor to assist 20-megapixel camera on the rear, with a sapphire lens. The front has an UltraPixel camera for selfies.

There's another addition too and that's the fingerprint sensor. This will help HTC been seen as closer matching its rivals from Samsung and the addition of a fingerprint sensor on the front should make unlocking faster, as well as opening the door for Android Pay later in the year.

Otherwise you'll find the HTC One M9+ launching with Android Lollipop and Sense 7.

There's currently no word on what countries or networks will get the M9+, or what it will cost. We will bring you all the details as soon as we have them.

