HTC Aero could be the smartphone to end HTC's camera woes

We've been talking about HTC's future plans for a few weeks, following CEO Cher Wang's pronouncement that there would be a new "hero" handset coming in October 2015.

There's been little to go on in terms of the actual details, but the trickle has started, and it's started with the camera.

Reports out of Vietnam suggest that the codename for HTC's new hero device is Aero, and that it will bring with it a revolutionary new camera technology.

Yes, we've heard this before and we've seen HTC trying a number of different approaches to the camera. The HTC One M7 introduced the UltraPixel sensor and the HTC One M8 paired it with a second sensor for depth.

The HTC One M9, ironically, is the most pedestrian of smartphone cameras that HTC has put in a flagship for a few years, but also perhaps the weakest.

UltraPixel was interesting, increasing the pixel sizes to allow more light in certainly worked in some environments. Aero is said to be a bigger breakthrough, although arguably UltraPixel wasn't hugely revolutionary - it just did something that's been happening in the compact camera market and pinned a name on it.

The source is reported to have said that the new camera will have an f/1.9 aperture and offer raw capture, although that's slowly becoming more common on smartphones and isn't always a huge benefit in the world of instant snapping and sharing. Perhaps if the UI gives you processing options to tweak your image instantly on the phone, it'll be more exciting.

An October or Autumn launch for HTC isn't out of character: we saw the Desire Eye launched in 2014 and the HTC One max in 2013, so the timeframe is wholly believable.

We'll keep our ears to the ground and report back on anything we discover.