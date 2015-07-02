Want to see Kelly Brook showered in gold for HTC One M9 Gold launch? It's your lucky day

To celebrate the arrival of the Gold on Gold edition of the HTC One M9, which is now available through EE exclusively, the phone manufacturer employed the considerable talents of actress and model Kelly Brook for a set of stunning images where she appears covered in liquid gold.

While announced at launch, the gold version of HTC's flagship Android handset has been unavailable until now. You can get it in EE high street stores and online, with plans starting at £31.99 a month for 4G 1GB of data, 1,000 minutes of talk time and unlimited texts. The handset itself comes at no up-front cost.

You can also get the faster 4GEE Extra data speeds from £34.99 a month, which also doubles the data allowance to 2GB a month.

The idea behind the Kelly Brook launch images was to recreate the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress moment from the Seven Year Itch. It took over 440 litres of gold liquid and a four hour photo shoot to capture the elements for the final images and HTC has posted a behind the scenes video that shows more of how the process was completed.

"It’s exciting to be one of the first human canvasses for this unique art form. They say you have to suffer for your art and being covered in freezing cold gold paint really pushed me out of my comfort zone, but I have to say it was worth it," said Brook.

You can get the 32GB HTC One M9 Gold on Gold handset from EE at ee.co.uk.