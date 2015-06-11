HTC One M9 is getting updated, and camera improvements are promised

There's a new software update incoming for your HTC One M9 and it will bring camera performance updates with it, amongst other features.

Updating to version 1.40, the new software is initially rolling-out to Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, having already happened in Taiwan. Owners in the US can expect an update in July.

It's worth noting that this isn't an update to Android 5.1, you'll still be on Android 5.1 and Sense 7 following the update.

The main focus of this update is the camera, which is understandable: it's the camera that has drawn the most criticism in HTC's latest flagship.

Camera updates

On the list are improvements to the exposure balance, which should reduce incidences of overexposure and there's low light performance improvements, reducing blur and noise.

The latter of those two is the holy grail, as low light is an area the HTC One M9 suffers compared to its rivals, mostly because the auto handling doesn't give you the best results.

Finally on the camera, there's an effort to remove the colour cast. In our review, we found that many shots taken in bright daylight looked slightly yellow. Any reduction here will instantly improve the results.

Performance updates

That's not all that's in store, however. There's been an effort to improve the battery performance when dealing with two apps in particular: YouTube and Facebook. If you're a fan, you should be able to hang-out on those networks without caning your battery.

There's also an update to heat management. If you use a Quick Charger with your HTC One M9, you might notice it heats up quickly. The charging temperature should be improved after this update.

We'll be giving the new version of the software and updating our HTC One M9 review with our findings. If you get the update and see any improvements, feel free to share your experiences in the comments below!