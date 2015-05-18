HTC J Butterfly 3 effect reminds us chaos theory still exists

It looks like HTC has another superphone that many of you won't be able to buy: the HTC J Butterfly 3. Sitting on KDDI's Au network in Japan, as with other Butterfly models, it's unlikely to appear elsewhere.

The HTC J Butterfly 3 looks to take some of the HTC Desire Eye's design, including waterproofing, and packs it full of top-drawer specs.

The display is a 5.2-inch Super LCD3 with a 2650 x 1440 pixel resolution, Quad HD. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with support for microSD expansion.

That's a great starting point for a powerful flagship handset, but then you have a little more chaos on the camera front. The J Butterfly has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera (like the Desire Eye) and the Duo Camera on the rear with a 20-megapixel sensor (like the HTC One M9+).

This seems to be the handset where HTC threw in all the specs. The question, of course, is whether you'll get the desired results from it?

The front camera on the HTC One M9 uses the UltraPixel sensor, which is ideal for selfies - apart from the pink cast, which is likely to be a software quirk. The 20MP camera on the M9 (presumably the same sensor as on the J Butterfly) has troubles of its own - it doesn't handle low light well and lacks the punch of rivals.

Keeping the Duo Camera is interesting however. The array of using two sensors (one for image capture, the other for depth information) was dropped on the M9 in global release, but retained on the HTC One M9+ launched in China.

In this instance on the J Butterfly, the second sensor is beneath the main camera, rather than above it as we've seen before.

All this hardware is held together with Android 5 Lollipop and Sense 7, so you get all the features you expect, packed into this waterproof plastic body.

HTC's recent Asian releases now present an array of devices that are arguably more flagship handsets than the One M9. It looks like the Butterfly has flapped its wings in Tokyo and it's raining in London.