HTC One M8 Sense 7 update coming August 2015

HTC has confirmed the HTC One M8 update that you've all been waiting for.

The HTC One M8 will be updated to Sense 7 and Android 5.1 in August 2015, according to HTC's official UK Twitter account.

Sense 7 made its debut on the HTC One M9 - launched in March 2015 - and it brings a number of changes to Sense 6 that preceded it, but will then bring the older device parallel with the most recent handset.

@JKMcCloskey Hey James, the HTC One M8 will have a Software Update for Android Version 5.1 and Sense 7 in August 2015 :) — HTC UK (@HTC_UK) April 29, 2015

Some of the new software elements that HTC introduced on the HTC One M9 have already appeared on the older handsets thanks to updates to individual apps, but the update will also bring with it the latest from Android 5.1.

The HTC One M8 remains an interesting handset despite the launch of a new flagship. The newer model has received mixed reviews, offering much the same in terms of design and build quality, the same display resolution and a camera that's arguably worse than the M8.

With the M8 getting the software treatment in August, it will then be pretty much the same user experience too. There will be a few missing elements - the Dolby Sound options (we assume), as well as the 4K video capture, but HTC will have to incorporate the Duo Camera features to support the existing hardware.

With the HTC One M8 getting healthy price drops, the update in August will give it a new lease of life. You can read a full breakdown on Sense 7 in our review!

