HTC One M9+ launches in China with Duo Camera and fingerprint scanner

HTC has announced its new One M9+ smartphone in China at an event in Beijing as well as on its international website.

The HTC One M9 was made available in the UK on 31 March but this is the first time its One M9+ follow-up has been officially announced.

The HTC One M9+ will come with a 5.2-inch Quad HD LCD display meaning a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 for 565ppi.

Powering the handset will be a MediaTek Helio X10 core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The HTC One M9+ will have a 20-megapixel Duo Camera on the rear as well as an UltraPixel front facing selfie camera. It will also feature a fingerprint scanner on the front of the handset.

At this early stage HTC has announced that the fingerprint scanner will support Asia's AliPay for making payments.

Those familiar front-facing HTC BoomSound speakers have made an appearance and will be packing 5.1 Dolby Audio.

The handset will come with Android 5.0 Lollipop with HTC Sense 7 over the top.

The HTC One M9+ will be available in silver and gold, gunmetal only and gold only variants.

We contacted HTC about international release and were sent this statement:

"HTC is excited to bring the HTC One M9+ to customers in China, where we have worked closely with mobile operators to create a phone with the right balance of screen size, processor performance, software, and radio network compatibility to meet consumers' needs. Ranging in other markets will be confirmed locally at a later date. The One M9+ is not currently planned to be released in North America or Europe, where we believe our flagship HTC One M9 is the best choice for blazing fast performance, incredible sound, and network compatibility across the broadest range of operators."

