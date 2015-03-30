HTC One M9+ photos leak showing fingerprint reader and Duo Camera

The much rumoured HTC One M9+ has appeared in photos showing off a fingerprint scanner, Duo Camera and potentially a Quad HD display.

Two photos of the handset were leaked by serial tweeter @upleaks, which has a history of leaking handsets.

The two photos clearly show off a front button on the handset that sits in the middle of the front lower BoomSound speaker. This appears to sit flush on the front of the handset with a metallic edging. It looks very similar to the fingerprint reading button found of the front of Samsung's Galaxy S6 and S6 edge. According to @upleaks this does not act as a home button but a fingerprint scanner.

On the rear can be seen a Duo Camera. This, according to @onleaks, is a 20-megapixel sensor camera with a depth sensor underneath.

As the name suggests we can expect the HTC One M9+ to be a larger handset than the HTC One M9. The screen, according to rumours, is expected to be between 5.2 and 5.5-inches and should feature HTC's first Quad HD display with 2,550 x 1,440 resolution.

Other rumoured specs include a 64-bit MediaTek octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

HTC is holding its "More than One" event on 8 April in China where the HTC One M9+ is expected to be unveiled.

