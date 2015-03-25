HTC One M9+ is real: Launch event scheduled, hardware photos leak

The HTC One M9+ has taken a big step towards being real today, with HTC scheduling a launch event for a new device.

This is the first official indication from the company that this phone actually exists, following a long-running series of rumours and the occasional leak.

The HTC China invite pictures the rear of the new device, showing off a different camera. The second sensor of this Duo Camera arrangement is just cropped out at the top, but it's recognisable.

The image is probably the clearest device launch invitation we've ever seen. It shows the full metal One M9 bodywork, with the gold on silver finish - the same as our review device.

The words "More than One" leave little to the imagination, even if we wish they'd plumped for Apple's "One more thing" line.

So mark your calendar for 8 April 2015, as there will be a new HTC One announced.

If official confirmation isn’t enough, there's been a fresh hardware leak to whet your appetite. This time surfaced by nowhereelse.fr, we get to see the China Mobile-branded rear, with that Duo Camera.

On the front we get a good look at that fingerprint scanner nestled in the middle of the BoomSound speaker grille at the bottom.

We also get a image of some of the specs for this device, drawn from AnTuTu. The model is listed as HTC M9pt, running Android 5.0, 64-bit.

The display resolution is 2560 x 1440, Quad HD, so that side of the rumours appears to be true. The rear camera is listed as 20.1-megapixels too.

As for the hardware powering it, a MediaTek MT6795T chipset, which is 64-bit octa-core, with PowerVR Rogue G6200 graphics. There's 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Aside from that, we can see that the handset appears to have the Sense 7 feature that lets you change your navigation controls.

Overall, for those anticipating this bigger HTC One handset, there's a lot on offer: it's a Quad HD display, it uses Duo Camera with a 20MP sensor and it makes a departure from Qualcomm, using MediaTek hardware instead.

Previous rumours suggest the One M9+ will be available outside of China, but it looks like it's heading to China first with that 8 April Beijing launch.

READ: HTC One M9+: What's the story so far?