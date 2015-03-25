HTC E9 leaks with a plastic build, large camera lens and One M9 face

A photo of the HTC E9 has leaked online showing off what's thought to be a plastic bodied One with high-end specs.

While HTC already specialises in metal unibodies, with its One M8 and M9, this looks decidedly more shiny.

This photo appeared on the Twitter account of @upleaks which has had accurate leaks in the past.

The HTC E9 previously leaked on China's telecommunications regulator TENNA along with specs. According to this the HTC E9 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch screen with a Quad HD resolution 2,560 x 1,440 which equates to 534ppi.

High specs in a plastic body isn't new for HTC who did exactly that with the HTC Butterfly 2.

Other impressive specs, for the apparent build quality, include a 20-megapixel rear camera, 2GHz 64-bit MediaTek MT6795 octacore processor with 3GB of RAM and a 2,800mAh battery.

The previous HTC E8 was a more affordable version of the M8, so to have these high specs in the E9 seems out of tradition, leading some to suggest they could be for the HTC M9+.

READ: HTC One E9 might be the M9's new cousin with a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen