HTC One M9+ picture hints at a larger flagship

The HTC One M9+ continues to be talked about, despite not seeing launch alongside the HTC One M9 at Mobile World Congress. Now a mock-up of the device has appeared online.

HTC has so far said nothing about the M9+, but the rumours don't seem to be going away. Now a frequent leaker, often reliable, has provided a mock-up of the larger phone, said to be based on a prototype the source has seen.

Shared on Twitter by @OnLeaks, the HTC One M9+ is pictured alongside the HTC One M9 for comparison. It's only fractionally larger, said to come with a 5.2-inch display.

Around the back there's a Duo Camera arrangement, as was found on the outgoing HTC One M8.

Previous rumours suggested that the HTC One M9+ would be coming to Europe, based on MediaTek hardware and offer a Quad HD display.

The Twitter leaker @OnLeaks also furnished us with dimensions, saying it measured 150.9 x 72.5 x 10.15mm, pretty specific dimensions to be plucked out of thin air.

The source goes on to question whether the device will be launched, saying it might be cancelled. With the M9 now widely reviewed and drawing criticism for it's camera and lack of progression over previous devices, perhaps the M9+ will be more invigorating.

We've been tracking the rumours surrounding the HTC One M9+ for some time, you can find them all here.

READ: HTC One M9+: What's the story so far?