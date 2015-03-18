HTC One M9+ could be coming to Europe, and soon

Before the HTC One M9 launched, there was a rumour of a second, larger, device known as the Hima Ultra, or HTC One M9 Plus.

That rumour has resurfaced, suggesting that this device will be coming to Europe (EMEA), and sooner than you might think.

If you've been following HTC rumours recently, you'll know that @upleaks has been accurately revealing HTC's plans for some time, so we're inclined to believe that this information is reliable.

In a tweet, @upleaks confirmed that the device would be marketed under the HTC One M9+ moniker. Responding to questions, the Twitter leaker then said it's expected in late Q1 or early Q2.

Confirmed：Hima_Ultra will be going to the market as HTC One M9+(not Plus), and I was wrong it will be available in EMEA too… — @upleaks (@upleaks) March 18, 2015

Other details emerging from this conversation is that it's expected to be running on a MediaTek chipset, rather than the Qualcomm of the HTC One M9 flagship.

The reason for the shift is likely to be financial - MediaTek hardware is cheaper than Qualcomm and there's been talk of a shift over to alternative silicon manufacturers for some time.

Elsewhere the device is rumoured to have 5.5-inch Quad HD display, a 20-megapixel rear camera and run the same Sense 7 user interface as the HTC One M9.

Initially we suspected that this device was going to be for Asia only, but it may well be coming to Europe too. Whether that means Western Europe or Eastern Europe isn't clear. Previously, Russia has had some handsets that haven't made it into the rest of Europe.

Neither is it clear how it sits alongside the HTC One M9 flagship, when it potentially betters its specs.