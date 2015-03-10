  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One E9 might be the M9's new cousin with a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen

|
TENAA HTC One E9 might be the M9's new cousin with a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Just like last year, HTC is allegedly spinning off the HTC One M9 into a new One E9 variant.

China's TENAA certification center recently revealed that the E9 is a 5.5-inch device (much like the 5-inch One M9). It doesn't have a curved metal back, but rather a flatter-looking body, and according to Upleaks, it supposedly ditched the M9's Snapdragon 810 processor in favour of the 64-bit octa-core MediaTek chip. It also has a super-sharp Quad HD screen, whereas the M9 has a 1080p display.

There might also be two versions of the One E9: a standard version with a 13-megapixel front camera, and a high version with a 4MP UltraPixel cam. It's not clear yet when and where HTC plans to launch the HTC One E9, but the E8, which Pocket-lint described as a stripped-down, plastic-bodied cousin of the M8 during a full review, launched in parts of Asia and in the US last autumn for around £330.

That said, during an interview with Business Insider at the Mobile World Congress, Jason Mackenzie, HTC's President of the Americas, suggested a new product was coming down the pipeline when he teased the following: "We have a huge announcement in middle to late March around extreme differentiation between Samsung and the iPhone. It solves key pain points."

HTC hasn't confirmed if Mackenzie was referring to the E9, so it looks like we'll just have to wait.

READ: HTC One E8 review

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Samsung launches Galaxy A6 and A6+ with a focus on photography
  3. Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!
  4. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show this September
  5. Motorola One to join One Power according to leaked images
  1. Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and rumours
  2. OnePlus eyeing up US carrier expansion and 5G phone
  3. Motorola will reveal its next phone in Chicago on 2 August
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch Samsung's Unpacked 2018 press conference live
  5. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments