HTC One M7 gets a sweet taste of Android 5.0 Lollipop

The HTC One (M7) has just been updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop, bringing the first metal One up to date.

Although HTC missed the 90-day self-imposed timeframe for Lollipop updates on the HTC One M8 (in some territories) it looks like the M7 isn't that far behind.

The new update is rolling out, bringing some of Android's great new feature to your 2013 HTC handset.

You'll get the new notifications system, delivered as cards to your lock screen, as well as the new Rolodex style recent apps view, which we think is much nicer than the thumbnail style previously offered by HTC.

The update on our handset in the UK is a hefty 808MB, and HTC details that you'll get additional searching of settings - a standard Lollipop feature - as well as some unspecified bug fixes.

If you want to read a little more about Android 5.0 Lollipop, be sure to check out our stock Lollipop review, or for those HTC fans, you can read all about Android 5.0 and Sense 6 in our review.

We're running the update now, be sure to let us know of your experiences, what you love and what you hate.

Finally, and we hate to say this, but come 1 March and the launch of the HTC One M9, we'll all be out of date again, as Sense 7 will probably make its debut.

Thanks to Tony Hedges for the tip.