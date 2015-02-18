HTC One M9 registration opens at Carphone Warehouse. Wait, what?

Carphone Warehouse has opened up a page to let you register your interest in the new HTC One. That's right, the phone that hasn't been announced yet.

HTC seems to have stepped up its hype-building as we approach the launch for the HTC One M9, with a new campaign simply saying "let them stare", and making no secret that it's the new HTC One that's coming, with a tweet to confirm it.

HTC arranged its press launch for the new handset taking place on 1 March 2015, but it seems that Carphone Warehouse doesn't want you to wait and see, it wants you to sign up straight away and get pre-registered.

At least we can safely say that Carphone Warehouse will be stocking the new HTC One come launch day.

Rumours suggest that the HTC One will stick to the winning metal design of the M8, retaining the 5-inch full HD display, but stepping up the power with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octo-core processor.

READ: HTC One M9: The story so far

The biggest change will likely be in the cameras, with a rear Toshiba 20.7-megapixel camera partnering up with a front-facing UltraPixel camera for selfies.

Of course, if you don't fancy giving Carphone Warehouse all your details in exchange for information on the new HTC One, you can simply keep your eyes on Pocket-lint. We'll be bringing you all the news, as it happens, on HTC, Samsung, Sony, Huawei, LG and all the rest at MWC from 1 March.