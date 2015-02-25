Make your phone look like the HTC One M9 prior to launch with these leaked 'Hima' wallpapers

Android developer and Twitter user @LlabTooFer has taken it upon himself to post wallpaper images claimed to be from the upcoming HTC smartphone codenamed "Hima" and believed to be the HTC One M9.

The poster states that he will upload a brand new wallpaper from the device, which he presumably has in his possession due to his developer status, every day until the official launch during Mobile World Congress on 1 March. And we're collating them here for you to download.

If genuine, the desktop backgrounds also provide a massive clue about the HTC One M9 and specifically its screen resolution.

The native resolution of each wallpaper image, based on the versions available for download via LlabTooFer's Mega links and presented in full in our growing gallery, is 2160 x 1920. At that aspect, it is likely a scrollable backdrop with the 1920 figure giving away that the screen will be 1920 x 1080 Full HD rather than 2K, as often rumoured.

There have been further rumours that there will be an additional version of the HTC One M9 (with a Plus suffix) that could have a larger, higher res display. It is currently said to feature a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. The conventional M9 will have a 5-inch screen, it is said.

We'll find out for sure come the company's official press event at the beginning of March. Until then, you could always make your phone look like the HTC One M9 (sort-of) by downloading the wallpapers each day.