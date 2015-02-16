  1. Home
HTC One M9 gets most official leak yet, right on the HTC website

The HTC One M9 has appeared on the official HTC website ahead of its expected unveiling at MWC 2015 in March.

The HTC leak was spotted by Netherlands site Techtastic which found the reference to the HTC One M9 in HTC's site coding. It looks like the brackets are being dropped as there was no HTC One (M9) to be seen, that appears to be dying with the HTC One (M8) then. 

The site also mentions a slogan "One Life" which refers to an HTC promotion which was launched on Twitter over the weekend.

@HTChtc one m9 gets most official leak yet right on the htc website image 2

HTC tweeted a photo two days ago with different shaped close-ups of a phone drawing. It used the hashtag OneLife and asked people to "pick a shape and recreate it", before saying it may be used at MWC 2015. This user-generated scheme is likely part of the HTC One M9 launch at MWC 2015 on 1 March.

HTC previously sent out invites to its press event at MWC 2015 on 1 March saying: "Join us to see what's next".

The HTC One M9 is expected to feature a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, 20.7-megapixel and 4-megapixel UltraPixel cameras as well as an updated Sense 7 UI.

