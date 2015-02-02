Incredible leaked specs show HTC A55 Desire phone could be even better than HTC One M9

Rumours have been circulating about a new HTC flagship handset with the codename A55. Some have suggested that it is the HTC One M9, expected to be unveiled during or around Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the beginning of next month, but that is unlikely. Indeed, it is believed that the phone will be a currently unnamed Desire handset rather than the company's next flagship. Although that will be a shame as the specifications look knockout.

Revealed by new king (or queen) of the leak scene, upleaks, the spec for the HTC A55 show a very capable smartphone indeed. If the leak is genuine, the phone will have a 2GHz octa-core 64-bit MediaTek MT6795 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) display.

The rear camera will be 20-megapixels with an LED flash, while the front will either have a 13-megapixel camera or it will be HTC's 4-UltraPixel snapper.

READ: HTC One M9 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Upleaks also reveals that the A55 will have 32GB of on board storage, BoomSound audio technology, Bluetooth 4.1, a "less than" 3,000mAh battery, Android 5.0, Desire Sense 7.0 and will come in "white rose gold", "gray" and "brown gold" colours.

There will be two versions of the phone with one planned for the EMEA market (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and a dual-SIM variant for Asia. It will be launched this month, although it's likely that will be part of the company's MWC shenanigans.