HTC One M8 owners in Europe will get Android 5.0 Lollipop today

It's Lollipop day for HTC One owners in Europe, as the roll-out of the latest software from HTC and Google starts today.

Confirmed on Twitter by Jeff Gordon, senior global online communications manager at HTC, the tweet simply suggested that M8 owners check their software updates.

HTC One (M8) owners in Europe, have a sweet tooth this morning? Check your software updates! — Jeff Gordon (@urbanstrata) January 28, 2015

First to get a taste of Lollipop were the developer and unlocked versions of the handset, but it looks like HTC is on target to fulfill its 90-day update promise. Google released the code on 4 November, so we'd predicted the update would be complete by 2 February.

The update for the HTC One has already hit some European countries. We've heard that Germany and France are seeing it, but it's yet to appear on our HTC One M8 in the UK.

If you want to check, head into settings > about phone > software updates and hit check now. The update is rolling out in phases, so keep checking - and be sure to let us know when you have it.

Despite early posturing from rivals Samsung and LG, it seems that HTC is still in the mix - our LG G3 hasn't updated, and neither has our SGS5 or Note 4.

We'll bring you a full rundown of what's changed and what hasn't, once it hits.