This is the HTC One M9 and these are pictures taken with its 20MP camera, sources claim

Like the Samsung Galaxy S6, the HTC One M9 (AKA Hima) is garnering a lot of attention on the build up to Mobile World Congress. The Barcelona show might not start until the beginning of March but plenty of leaks and pics are emerging, showing what some believe to be the phone in the flesh.

The latest, taken of the front and back of the handset, and sent to Phandroid are the clearest yet. And if genuine it seems that HTC has indeed ditched the Duo camera found on the M8 in favour of a new 20-megapixel snapper as previous rumours suggested.

They have been doctored by Phandroid a little, just to remove marks that would incriminate the source, but you can see that while it looks a lot like the M8, the rear is a little more simple in design.

Phandroid also spotted what it believes to be a whole swathe of pictures taken by the 20-megapixel rear camera. HTC employee Jerry Wang uploaded a stack of images to Flickr a couple of days ago that are tagged as coming from either a HTC 0PJA10 or a HTC 0PJA13.

READ: HTC One M9 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Although neither of those model numbers have been associated to the HTC One M9 before, the resolution of the images does ring true with the new camera. Phandroid claims that although their resolution is 3024 x 5376 (technically a 16-megapixel resolution) they looked to be cropped to 16:9.

If so, the largest aspect of the images would be 20-megapixel.

The plot indeed thickens. See what you think.