HTC One M9 photos leak with full specs: 1080p, Snapdragon 810 and 20.7MP

The HTC One M9, expected to appear at HTC's pre-MWC launch event on 1 March, has apparently leaked online.

Photos of the HTC One M9, codenamed Hima, have been leaked by French tech news site Nowhereelse, showing the handset from the front and rear. The device is believed to be a prototype provided by a source that the site claims is trustworthy from previous experience. More photos are expected to surface in the coming days.

The design is very similar to the current HTC One M8 with front-facing BoomSound speakers at the top and bottom of the display. There is no sign of a front-facing camera flash, like the Desire Eye.

But on the rear we can see a square camera hole and dual-LED flash. It looks like HTC has ditched the Duo Camera arrangement from 2014.

Specs for the HTC One M9 are expected to comprise of a 5-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for 440ppi, a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB or RAM and Adreno 430 graphics. The camera should be 20.7-megapixel on the rear with a 13-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The One M9 should arrive with Android 5.0.1 Lollipop with HTC Sense 7.

Expect to see the HTC One M9 unveiled on 1 March.

