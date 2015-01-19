HTC smartwatch with Under Armour will arrive at MWC 2015
HTC will unveil its first smartwatch in conjunction with Under Armour, at MWC in March 2015.
Sources talking to Pocket-lint have confirmed that a smartwatch will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress, confirming a report from Bloomberg. After plans to make a smartwatch were abandoned in 2014 it's good to see HTC will still be joining the race for your wrist up against the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG and Sony.
Earlier this month HTC announced a partnership with sports specialist Under Armour, following the unveiling of its UA Record connected fitness platform. This app works with an open API to allow third-party support meaning it could be a one-stop-shop for fitness trackers like Withings, Fitbit, Garmin and so on.
READ: HTC and Under Armour partner on integrated sports devices
Despite the UA Record app being open to current devices, HTC will be providing its own integrated hardware. Little else is known about the smartwatch itself, and our source couldn't confirm any of the specific details, like whether it will run on the Android Wear platform.
But it will likely come with basic tracking for steps from an accelerometer and it may feature GPS like the Sony SmartWatch 3.
The new HTC Under Armour smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the HTC One M9, the latest flagship device from the Taiwanese manufacturer. The new flagship device is said to offer powerful internal hardware, run Android Lollipop and ship with HTC Sense 7.0.
READ: HTC One M9 release date, rumours and everything you need to know
