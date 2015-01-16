HTC sends out invites for MWC 2015 event, HTC One M9 expected

HTC has invited the media to a launch event at Mobile World Congress 2015. The company's press event is being held in Barcelona on 1 March, the day before Mobile World Congress is scheduled to officially start.

There's little detail to be seen in the invitation, apart from the "utopia in progress" wording. The image shows what looks like star being born, with a dab of lens flare on a stallar background. HTC is shooting for the stars with its next smartphone launch it seems.

The HTC One M8 launched on 25 March 2014, and the rumour mill has long suggested another early outing in 2015. HTC traditionally holds its flagship smartphone launches around February or March to coincide with MWC so this fits the expected timing perfectly.

We predict the M9 will follow the lines of the M8, with an aluminium body, sculpted to fit into your hand. It might also have a 5.2-inch Quad HD display with a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution and 564ppi. Under the skin, an initial run of rumours suggest the HTC One M9 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 or 810 chipset with 3GB of RAM.

There's talk of an uprated sensor for the back, perhaps Sony's 20.7MP sensor, paired with the 4MP UltraPixel sensor for the front camera. We'd also expect an updated Sense 7.

We'll know all the details soon enough.

