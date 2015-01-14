HTC One M9 max may come with a bezel-free 5.5-inch display

The HTC One M9 is thought to be going under the codename Hima, so the recent rumour about the HTC Hima Ace Plus could be the HTC One M9 max. The convoluted name suggests that something has gone awry here, but according to the rumour it may come with a bezel-free edge-to-edge display.

According to 4GNews sources the HTC Hima Ace Plus will come with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display at 2560 x 1440 which is a stunning 534ppi that should look even more impressive if it really is bezel-free.

The smartphone should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor running at 2.3GHz and backed by 3GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery. Storage is rumoured to be at 32GB although expansion on that isn't mentioned.

The cameras on the HTC Hima Ace Plus are said to be a 20-megapixel rear-facing snapper with a 4-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, suggesting the UltraPixel sensor, as seen recently on the Desire 826. BoomSound should also make an appearance and the OS will be Android 5.0 Lollipop skinned with the Sense 7.

A fingerprint scanner could also be included which works even when the phone is in standby mode. That was the hallmark of the previous max device, the HTC One max in 2013.

The rumour claims we will see the handset between August and September this year, again, fitting with the previous max release timeframe.

While we expect to see the HTC One M9 at Mobile World Congress in March, perhaps we won't be seeing the HTC One M9 max with it. But these specs aren't too far removed from what we expect from the Hima M9, screen size aside. As we approach Mobile World Congress, we're sure to know more soon.

