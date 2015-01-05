  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

No HTC One M9 yet, but you do get a HTC Desire 320 announcement

|
1/4  
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

Although the launch of a HTC One M9 flagship phone was originally touted for CES, that never that likely - we favour a Mobile World Congress unveiling in February. Instead, HTC has announced a successor to the Desire 310 and it's even coming to the UK.

The HTC Desire 320 is an entry-level handset, but still packs in a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 4.5-inch 854 x 480 resolution screen and 5-megapixel rear camera.

It comes with Android 4.4 Jelly Bean as standard, has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on-board storage (expandable by up to a further 32GB through microSD), and has a 2,100mAh battery quoted as lasting for up to 12 hours of talk time.

The handset is 145g and the phone measures 132 x 67.79 x 10.5 mm. There's a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front for video calling and low res selfies.

An FM radio is built into the device and it can play back all manner of music and video files as you'd expect. It's a 3G handset, so we expect it will be available on some of the cheapest network contracts and as a pay as you go device.

READ: HTC One (M9) release date, rumours and everything you need to know

What comes as perhaps the biggest surprise is that there are plans for this Desire phone to be released in the UK. It was previously thought to be destined for China and other Asian regions only.

It will be available in both vanilla white and dark gray colour schemes.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments