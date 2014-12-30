HTC One M9 specifications spotted online and it could be a monster

Specifications for HTC's next flagship phone, dubbed Hima or HTC One M9, have been posted online as part of an AnTuTu benchmark. And if genuine they show that the smartphone will come with the 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor.

They also reveal that there will be 3GB of RAM on board, which will make the handset a monster in terms of munching through tasks, much like the recently announced LTE-A edition of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

Unlike that phablet though the HTC One M9 will have a 5-inch screen, so more in-fitting with the HTC One M8, although the benchmark suggests that the resolution will just be 1920 x 1080 rather than Quad HD (2560 x 1440) as previously rumoured.

Any disappointment in screen resolution could be offset by the possibility of two very well specified cameras. The benchmark figures state that it will have two cameras (naturally) with a 20.7-megapixel snapper on the rear and a 13-megapixel cam on the front. The phone, it is alleged, will have Android 5.1 Lollipop preinstalled.

It is suggested that the phone, whether the AnTuTu benchmark is real or not, will be launched during CES 2015 in Las Vegas next week, although we reckon it's more likely to be a Desire handset revealed at the trade show. There's certainly a lot of interest in it on the build up with leaked pictures also starting to hit the net - although we're less convinced by the latest posted by Steve Hemmerstoffer on his Twitter feed. It just doesn't seem right to us, especially the HTC logo at the bottom, although that might just be the new style for the Desire.