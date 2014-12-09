HTC Desire 620 launched for the budget-conscious big phone fan with a 4G plan

HTC has had major success with its M8 handset in the UK this year, but that doesn't mean it's turning its back on the low to mid-range segment of the mobile phone market.

The HTC 620 is the successor to the 610 - a phone that did rather well for those wanting a large screen device with everything Android has to offer - and it too offers a lot for those on a budget.

It has a 5-inch 1280 x 720 HD Super LCD screen, is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and has 1GB of RAM on board. There is 8GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot allows for expansion by up to a further 128GB.

The 620 is a 4G handset and features Bluetooth 4.0, DLNA streaming, HTC Connect and NFC. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash, while a 5-megapixel snapper can be found on the front. Both can capture 1080p video.

Battery capacity is rated at 2,100mAh and unlike many phones out there, the HTC One (M8) included, it can be removed and replaced.

Three colours are available through Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2 and Three now; white with a blue accent, grey with a light grey accent and grey with an orange accent.

The HTC Desire 620 will cost £170 offline.