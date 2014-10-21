Limited MOBO 2014 edition HTC One M8 gets its tats out

To celebrate its sponsorship of the MOBO Awards last year, HTC created an extremely limited edition version of the HTC One coated in 18-carat gold. Only five handsets were made, one of which was given to the winner of the Best Newcomer award, and a competition for a member of the general public to win one followed.

This year, for the awards on Wednesday 22 October, HTC has created a limited edition HTC One (M8) with world-renowned tattoo artists Lal Hardy and Cally-Jo, and once again will hold a social media competition for a lucky punter to win one.

Lal and Cally-Jo created a one-off tattoo motif that has been engraved on the back of the special phones. It features a 1950s-inspired microphone and angel wing as the tattoo community associates wings with freedom.

"We agreed on a classic 1950s style chrome microphone to reinforce the history of the MOBO Awards coupled with an angel wing that in tattooing signifies freedom," said Hardy.

"We thought this symbol had particular significance given the amazing impact MOBO has had on artists all around the world, plus compliments the ethos of freedom through connectivity that is at the heart of HTC."

Some of the limited edition models of the MOBO 2014 HTC One (M8) handsets will be given to artists attending the awards.

"Smartphones are an essential part of our daily lives and to many they’re almost like a second skin. So with this collaboration we’re taking this a step further and allowing some of the music industry’s biggest stars the chance to ink their most essential companion," said Ben Walsh, HTC's head of marketing for UK and Ireland.

"Using the HTC One (M8) was the only choice for this collaboration. Having won multiple awards for being the Best Phone of 2014, it seemed fitting to be the handset the hottest talent of the music industry get to take home with them."

Watch HTC's UK Twitter and Facebook feeds to find out when the competition opens.