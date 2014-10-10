  HTC One M8 Eye arrives in China and E8 Eye spotted shipping to India

The HTC One M8 Eye has been unveiled with specs leaving European dwellers eager for a release. Across the globe in China the wait is all but over as the M8 Eye has appeared on the HTC China website. An as yet unannounced HTC E8 Eye has also appeared but on a shipping document being imported from Taiwan to India.

HTC China has the One M8 Eye on its site for a 15 October release. The rest of the world has apparently been ignored. The HTC One E8, presumably a more affordable plastic version of the M8 Eye, has not been officially announced.

The HTC One M8 Eye is an alternate version of the One M8 which comes with a 13-megapixel camera rather than the UltraPixel snapper currently on the One M8. It also comes with the Eye extras found in the HTC Desire Eye. The 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera of the One M8 has been replaced for the new M8 Eye, but apparently for Asia only right now.

HTC says it’s not abandoning UltraPixel cameras but is simply offering more options. Weather these options will arrive in the rest of the world isn't clear as HTC hasn't said anything about the HTC One M8 Eye and E8 Eye arriving in Europe at this stage.

READ: HTC Desire Eye preview: A phone that wants to redefine the selfie