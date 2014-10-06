Does HTC's new teaser for 8 October event hint at an updated One M8?

An updated version of the HTC One M8 is coming soon, or at least that's what HTC appears to be heavily teasing.

HTC just posted a teaser clip/GIF of a device that looks like the HTC One M8 with the following tweet: “Don’t adjust your screen. Just focus on the date. #HTCLive". The teaser seems to show s smartphone in two different angles, along with the date 8 October. Keep in mind the company recently sent invitations to the media for an event on 8 October in New York City, where it is expected to unveil new products.

The theme of the invite ("Double Exposure") - coupled with the fact that HTC asked invitees to submit selfies with their RSVPs - suggested the mystery event will likely be all about cameras and photos. Although it is now looking more and more likely HTC will update the HTC One M8 at the event, everything from a rugged camera accessory and smartwatch to an action camera and Nexus tablet could appear.

The updated HTC One M8 is thought to be called HTC One M8 Eye. Photos and specifications of the yet-to-be-announced device recently leaked through China's TENAA certification body, notably revealing that it looks just like HTC One M8 but features a 13-megapixel camera on its backside rather than a 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera. It will still maintain HTC's Duo Camera configuration though.

It's worth noting that some reports have claimed HTC's teaser looks like the HTC One M8 morphing into a larger device, signifying the company might actually introduce a new One Max this week. For more rumours and speculation about what HTC could unveil, check out Pocket-lint's roundup.

READ: HTC Eye event: What are HTC's camera plans for 8 October?