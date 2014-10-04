HTC One M8 Eye pops up at TENAA, with 13MP duo camera

Pictures and details about the yet-to-be-announced HTC One M8 Eye have leaked online.

According to GSMArena, the device has passed through China's TENAA telecommunications equipment certification center with the model number HTC M8Ew. Not only does the filing reveal specifications for the device, thought to be called the HTC One M8 Eye, but it also included pictures.

The HTC One M8 Eye will apparently feature the same size, design, and aluminium construction as the HTC One M8, though it will vary in the camera department. The leak showed it has a 13-megapixel duo camera, a huge upgrade compared to the 4MP cameras currently found on the HTC One M8.

This camera information follows another recent leak from Twitter source @upleaks, which claimed the HTC One M8 Eye would feature two 13-megapixel lenses on both the front and back. It will also boast f2.0 wide angle for the front-facing camera.

And finally, as for the internal components, the HTC One M8 Eye is expected to have a 5.2-inch HD display, 32GB of internal storage, and a removable 2,400mAh battery. The TENAA leak also suggested the device will feature a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor with 2GB of RAM.

HTC recently sent invitations to the media for an event in New York City on 8 October, when it is rumoured to unveil a few new products. Everything from a rugged camera accessory to the HTC One M8 Eye could appear at the event.

