  Watch the HTC's Desire Eye event live stream here (video)

Excited about HTC's new camera focused announcements? Bitting your nails as to what the company will announce at its Double exposure event in New York City? We've got you covered, not only with the chance to watch the live stream here on Pocket-lint, but in the flesh with our Editor Chris Hall on the ground at the event bringing you all the latest news and opinion as it happens.

While we wait for the event to start, here's what we know so far from all the rumours and speculation that has been surfacing over the last couple of weeks.

Yep, everything from a rugged camera accessory to a smartphone codenamed Eye could appear at the event, according to the latest reports. The possibilities are endless really. However, the theme of the invite ("Double Exposure") - coupled with the fact that HTC asked invitees to submit selfies with their RSVPs - suggests the event will likely be all about cameras and photos.

HTC's invite shows the tagline "Double Exposure" with two women. The women are holding a smartphone that looks like the HTC One M8 and appear to be taking a selfie or at least admiring the phone's display. The invite itself actually looks as though you're peering through a camera lens, with the camera is focused upon the smartphone.

The company could announce a number of things:

Rugged camera accessory

HTC could launch a camera accessory for smartphones, according to Tim Culpan, a Taipei-based tech journalist for Bloomberg.

He described the accessory as a rugged wide-angle lens with a 16-megapixel sensor that connects via Bluetooth. Culpan also wondered whether HTC could compete with GoPro, suggesting the rugged accessory will shoot video or maybe even be action cam-like.

We actually thought the rugged accessory sounded similar to the Sony QX Lens-style cameras, though those connect over Wi-Fi.

Action Camera

Apart from a rugged camera accessory that could bring action cam-like features to smartphones, HTC is also supposedly working on a standalone action camera. Or at least that is what the company teased through a newly-published website and video.

READ: HTC teases action cam

The take-home message from the video is that HTC might unveil a GoPro-rival product on 8 October. The video, for instance, showed a swimming pool dive, shot with a wide-angle lens. We can therefore assume HTC will unveil a waterproof device capable of recording action-packed moments, though the company doesn't officially announce that in the video.

An action camera from HTC has thus far been rumoured to include a 16-megapixel sensor and wireless networking, among other things. Nothing has yet been confirmed, but Engadget discovered a picture on Reddit that supposedly reveals the unusually-shaped camera that's also wearable.

Eye smartphone

The HTC Eye codename has been circulating for a while, with different reports about what it is and what it could feature. The latest rumours have indicated it is a 5.2-inch version of the HTC One M8, with a premium metal design. The 5.2-inch display is said to be full HD. An HTC M8 One (M8 Eye) is also expected withe similar specs but a 5-inch display.

Interestingly, instead of boasting the Duo Camera's Ultra Pixel sensor, it might feature a 13-megapixel sensor. There's also talk of Android L, but with Google not having released the next Nexus yet, we can't imagine HTC debuting a smartphone with a new version of Android.

Other rumoured features for the Eye smartphone have included a quad-core Krait CPU and Snapdragon 801 chipset.

Google Nexus 9 tablet

Google and HTC are reportedly working together on a Nexus tablet. In fact, Nvidia slipped (via documents filed with the US International Trade Commission) that HTC will be the brand behind a new Nexus tablet called Nexus 9.

It is strongly believed that the Nexus 9 will be one of the first devices to sport Android L, the next version of Android. Android L adopts Google's Material Design aesthetics; a flatter, more colourful user interface that matches the general thinking in the industry now.

Rumoured hardware features include a 9-inch display, Nvidia's Tegra K1 Denver processor running at 2.5GHz, 16GB and 32GB storage capacities, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 3-megapixel front-facing camera, an aluminium "zero-gap" construction, and a 7.8mm-thin body.