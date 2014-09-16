  As Champions League football returns, HTC creates special edition HTC One (M8)

The UEFA Champions League starts proper this evening, with the group stages of Europe's largest cup competition kicking off. Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all competing over the next couple of nights and sponsor HTC is celebrating the tournament's return by creating a specially engraved Champions League Collector's Edition version of the HTC One (M8).

The phone has been engraved with the iconic image of the UEFA Champions League trophy on the aluminium rear. In all other details, it is identical to the existing HTC One (M8) currently available.

That means it comes with a 5-inch screen, features Motion Launch technology to enable the phone to be awakened through gestures, HTC BoomSound audio tech and a Duo Camera on the rear, with HTC's UltraPixel sensor and the ability to change depth of field post-photo shoot.

HTC's Football Feed app will keep users up to date with all the goings-on at the tournament, as well as coverage of the UEFA Europa League.

READ: HTC One (M8) review

Sadly, the Champions League Collector's Edition HTC One (M8) will not be available to buy. Instead, interested footy fans should keep their eyes peeled to HTC's social media channels to find out how to get hold of one through a competition. The exact details are yet to be revealed.