  HTC to launch rugged camera accessory at October event?

HTC could be preparing to launch a camera accessory for smartphones to be revealed at an event in early October, new information has revealed.

The details that from Tim Culpan, a Taipai-based tech journalist for Bloomberg, don't reveal much, but talk of a rugged wide-angle lens that connects with Bluetooth with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Culpan then pops in the question of whether HTC can compete with GoPro, suggesting this is going to be a device that's designed for video.

EXCLUSIVE: HTC planning rugged camera that connects direct to phone: wide angle lens, BT, 16mp sensor. Can they compete w/@GoPro ? — Tim Culpan (@tculpan) September 12, 2014

It sounds a little like the Sony QX Lens-style cameras - although those connect over Wi-Fi - but the concept to strapping a bigger, better, lens to your smartphone sounds pretty close.

HTC might see that an accessory is a great way to enhance photography on its devices, but it may well run into the same problems that Sony has with the QX, in that the connection suffers too much lag to compete with regular compact camera. That said, the QX accessories are capable of producing some great quality results.

Recently an invite went out to media for the New York "double exposure" event. Not much is given away in the invite, but the naming suggests that photography is on the agenda.

The invite shows two people gripping the HTC One (M8), a phone that made bold claims about its photography prowess, but is generally seen to struggle alongside more conventional smartphone offerings like the LG G3 or Sony Xperia Z3.

This adds some weight to this camera accessory rumour, although we can't ignore that the HTC One max is the oldest phone left standing in HTC's portfolio. The October event may just see the HTC One (M8) max launched, as HTC has another crack at the phablet market, or the "double" may refer to a two product launch.

We will keep our ear to the ground on this one and keep you posted of any developments.