HTC Desire 820 flies the flag for the mid-range, prepares for 64-bit Android L

You might not know it, but the HTC Desire 816 has been very well received in Asia. Updating the mid-range wonder is the newly-announced HTC Desire 820, introduced at IFA 2014 today.

The HTC Desire 820 offers a large 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 display, BoomSound speakers, Sense 6 and the rest of the HTC treats.

But one of the key updates in the HTC Desire 820 is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset. This new hardware for mid-range devices is 64-bit, so will see the Desire 820 ready to accept any 64-bit software advances in the future, such as those ushered in by Android L.

Taking a step-up over the Desire 816, there's now an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, exceeding HTC's own flagship One M8 in the front-facing megapixel count. That might make it a selfie superphone, combined with software features like Live Makeup.

The rear camera isn't neglected either, with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

If you like colour options, then the Desire 820 will sate your, erm, desire: Marble White, Tuxedo Grey, Santorini White, Milky-way Grey, Tangerine White, Saffron Grey, Flamingo Grey, Blue Mist, and Monarch Orange colours are all offered.

We're quite taken with the Santorini White (above), which is suitably Hellenic.

The HTC Desire 820 will be available from the end of September. We believe it's principally going to aimed at Asian markets.