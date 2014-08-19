  The HTC One (M8) for Windows is official

HTC has just unveiled its flagship Windows Phone 8.1 smartphone, the HTC One (M8) for Windows.

The specs for the HTC One (M8) aren't watered down the for the Windows Phone 8.1 version, which comes with the voice assistant Cortana, thanks to Windows Phone 8.1.1 at launch.

Expect the handset to arrive with a quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor running at 2.3GHz backed by 2GB of RAM. Onboard is 32GB of storage and there's a microSD slot for a further 128GB expansion.

The many Windows Tiles should look sharp on the 5-inch 441ppi screen that's coated with super strong Gorilla Glass 3. There's a 2,600mAh battery which should deliver plenty of life even when getting lots of use out of the UltraPixel camera on the rear, or 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It also features Ufocus which uses Duo Camera lens smarts on the rear for greater picture depth and quality, says HTC.

Of course HTC BoomSound is included on those two front-facing speakers. It will also work with HTC's popular Dot View case that allows the user to display data with the case front closed, without using too much battery. It will also bring support for the Cortana assistant while the case is closed.

BlinkFeed will be on-board, bringing you aggregated news and social updates, with Live Tile support. You'll also get IR blaster supprt, so you'll be able to control your TV from your phone.

HTC will begin selling the HTC One (M8) for Windows in stores as a Verizon exclusive from tomorrow, with online ordering from today. There is no word on wider availability.

