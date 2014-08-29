  Win: One of 64 unique HTC One (M8) Phunk Studio smartphones

HTC has teamed up with design power house Phunk to create a limited edition version of the HTC One (M8) handset and Pocket-lint is offering you the chance to win one of the bespoke handsets.

The campaign, which launches today, will see 64 bespoke handsets specially created to provide a sneak preview of the collective's upcoming exhibition, which will take place throughout Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong in 2014.

To deliver the bespoke creations, PHUNK and the design team at HTC worked together to explore the ideas of Wonderment, taking inspiration from surroundings, culture and the society in which we live.

The limited edition Phunk design is featured exclusively on the HTC One (M8). The handset sports a high-resolution, 5-inch screen, wrapped in a metal unibody and it comes with the intelligent HTC Sense 6 software and HTC BlinkFeed that collates bite-size news updates on to the users' home screen.

The partnership with Phunk follows on from the success of HTC's previous limited edition handsets including British fashion designer David Koma.

HTC's 'Here's to Creativity' programme will see HTC partner with, and showcase, some of the best design talent from across the globe to create original and innovative designs. Each partnership will celebrate and be inspired by a chosen theme in order to tell a story.

The partnership with HTC also marks Phunk's 20th anniversary as a collective after two successful decades spent inspiring others with their works of art.

To be in with of chance of winning one of the 64 bespoke limited-edition handsets, all you have to do is answer the question below and leave us your details so we can send you the prize if you are the lucky winner.

