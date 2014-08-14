  HTC One (M8) Phunk Studio handset, win one of only 64 ever made

HTC has announced that it has partnered with Singapore's Phunk Studio to create a one-off design that will run for 64 One (M8) handsets.

The special edition won't be on sale anywhere in the world. The only way to win one of the 64 that get made will be to win the competition. Pocket-lint has managed to secure a handset that one of you lucky readers could own.

The HTC One (M8) Phunk Studio edition will come in silver and gold, each with a unique number from 1 to 64 printed on the handset. No more will ever be produced.

This isn't the first time HTC has partnered with design studios to create unique smartphone offerings. For the HTC One X the company teamed up with Cushnie et Ochs to create a limited edition black and white handset. Only 100 or so of those were ever made and these were all given out to fashion fans.

The HTC One (M8), even as a non-special edition, is still an impressive phone. It comes with a 5-inch 1080p screen with 441ppi and Gorilla Glass 3. There is a Snapdragon 801 processor at 2.3Ghz powering the device along with 2GB of RAM. Then you get the dual 4-megapxiel camera with 1/3-inch sensor and 2µm pixel size, plus a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

To win one of 64 HTC One (M8) Phunk Studio smartphones enter our competition here.

