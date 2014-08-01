  Windows Phone-based HTC One M8 is coming soon, tips leaked Verizon image

A rendered image of a Windows Phone-based HTC One M8 has leaked onto the Verizon Wireless website, ahead of HTC's 19 August event in New York City.

The image's link, which is currently live on Verizon Wireless' servers, reveals a HTC One M8 with Live Tiles on the home screen, indicating Verizon plans to announce it will soon offer the Windows Phone device. Keep in mind rumors have claimed for a while that HTC wants to debut a Windows Phone version of its aluminum One M8 flagship.

Although HTC is known for making Android-based devices, it has released a few Windows Phone handsets in recent years including the HTC 8X, HTC 8S, and HTC 8XT. It was even reported last autumn that Terry Myerson, head of operating systems at Microsoft, asked HTC to load Windows Phone as a second option on Android handsets.

Myerson reportedly discussed dropping the license fee in an effort to make the idea seem more enticing to HTC. However Microsoft ended Windows licenses for smartphones and tablets (less than 9 inches) at the company's Build conference in April. Many have since wondered if HTC, which is struggling financially, will take the risk and launch a high-end Windows Phone.

The Android-based HTC One M8 features a 5-inch Gorilla Glass LCD 1080p screen, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a MicroSD slot, among other things. It isn't clear if the Windows Phone version will sport many of the same features, but it is expected to cost around $600 off-contract and $200 on-contract.

We've contacted both Verizon and HTC for a comment and will update when we learn more. But stay tuned for HTC's press event scheduled for later this month, because it is looks like the Taiwanese company might unveil the new HTC One M8 then.