  HTC One (M8) in red arrives exclusively at O2 from 4 August

The HTC One (M8) has had a vibrant red makeover and it's available to buy from 4 August. But initially it will be an O2 exclusive as that will be the only network to stock the red handset for at least the next three months.

The red HTC One (M8) joins the Amber Gold and Metal Grey models currently available.

The single piece aluminum design of the One (M8) looks great in any colour and packs specs to back up those looks.

The HTC One (M8) features a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display encased in super protective Gorilla Glass 3. At the helm is a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor backed by 2GB of RAM and Adreno 330 graphic processing.

The handset comes with the brand's now famous dual 4-megapixel camera that uses a larger three quarter inch sensor with 2µm pixel size for impressive snaps. It also features a 5-megapixel wide-angle front-facing snapper for super selfies.

The HTC One (M8) comes in 16GB and 32GB variants with microSD allowing for a further 128GB storage. It also features 4G connectivity, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Android 4.4.2 KitKat, and a 2,600mAh battery.

The HTC One (M8) in red is available on O2 exclusively from 4 August on the O2 Refresh tariff starting at no upfront cost for pay monthly or £620 on Pay & Go.

