Your HTC One (M8) Dot View case just got smarter

HTC has updated its Dot View application for the HTC One (M8) to add more features and information that can be shown through the company's Dot View case for the HTC One (M8).

The Dot View case already allowed users to check the time, weather and receive notifications of texts, emails and calls without having to switch on the phone or open the flap, but the new functionality brings much more.

It includes wallpaper customisation, more flexible settings and other features.

A new redial mode offers HTC One (M8) owners the opportunity to phone back the three most recent callers using a simple upwards swipe. Left and right swipes now navigate through email, text, voicemail and call notifications. And the wallpaper function has 18 different themes that can be set to view through the Dot View case. Or you can choose your own image from the gallery or camera.

The Dot View application is available as a free download from Google Play, which is also where you can find the update if your HTC One (M8) hasn't downloaded it already.

Although it was around £35 on launch, you can now buy the Dot View case in a number of different colours for around £20 from all manner of resellers. Amazon.co.uk included.

