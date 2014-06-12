HTC Sense 6.0 update for HTC One (M7) hits the UK

Those in the UK waiting for the HTC Sense 6.0 update for the original HTC One - today is your lucky day, as the update is rolling out now.

Hitting other global territories prior to Blighty, the update brings the HTC One up to Sense 6.0, sitting on Android 4.4.2 KitKat, for an experience that closely matches the HTC One (M8).

Visually there are a number of changes, so you should see the difference right away, with cleaner menus offering simpler icons. We've updated the HTC One in the Pocket-lint office and the user interface feels slick and fast.

Amounting to 678MB, there's plenty detailed in the update by HTC, covering off those main changes in Sense. You'll find that BlinkFeed is now more customisable and there's a change to the camera app too.

The new camera app adopts the style of the M8, however, doesn't offer those features which are dependent on the Duo Camera - like Ufocus for example. You'll also find the Zoe app added for the forthcoming Zoe sharing online app-come-social network that HTC is planning, but like the HTC One M8, we're still waiting for the service to launch.

You'll find that you still have the Beats Audio option on the Beats-branded HTC One, supplanted in the new One with straight BoomSound, following HTC and Beats' split.

You also get the extreme power saver mode, something that could come in handy on the One M7: ours had a habit of burning through the last 10 per cent of battery in about 15 minutes.

The update is arriving over the air, so you should recieve a notification. If you don't, head into settings, about, software update to manually check.

Thanks Tony for the heads-up!