  HTC One (M8) Ace is official, brings M8 specs to affordable plastic body

The HTC One (M8) Ace is officially coming with impressive One (M8) specs packed into a more affordable plastic casing.

The Ace, after many leaks, has now appeared on HTC China's website outing it in several colours including red, blue, black and white. The plastic construction gives it a seamless look all round with a similar design to last year's M7.

The plastic exterior houses some speedy high-end innards, like in the M8, including a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 (Asia clocked the M8 at 2.5GHz, but Europe gets 2.3GHz), 13-megapixel single rear camera (no Duo like the M8), 5-megapixel front-facing camera, BoomSound front-facing speakers, Motion Launch gestures and extreme power saving mode.

While screen size isn't mentioned it's rumoured to be a 5-inch 1080p display. It also looks like it will have 4G LTE, in China at least.

The most important part, price, should put it at the mid-range despite those impressive specs. But it's not got an official price yet. The phone should be officially unveiled with a price tag next week on 3 June.

