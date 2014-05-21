  HTC One (M8) Ace could offer high-end specs at more affordable price

The HTC One (M8) is still fairly freshed-faced, but we're starting to hear rumours of another variant: the HTC One M8 Ace, or HTC One fashion edition, as the source of this rumour puts it.

Purporting to come with many of the same hardware features as the recently-launched M8, the Ace is said to have a 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset and a 5-inch 1080p display.

If you're wondering about that 801 chipset, in Asia there's a 2.5GHz version of the M8, rather than the 2.3GHz that the rest of the world gets.

However, this model appears to roll out with a plastic body, rather than the lauded aluminium body of the current M8, and the "fashion" tag relates to the fact that it will be available in a wide range of colours. We can only guess it will launch with Android 4.4 KitKat and Sense 6.0.

The image, if legitimate, doesn't appear to have the Duo Camera, or the dual-tone flash of the M8, so it seems to make a departure in the photography stakes as well. We suspect that this is going to be engineered to a more affordable price.

The source at the Chinese website Ifanr.com says that this model isn't a continuation of the Butterfly family; whether it will see availability outside of Asia is a different matter, we suspect not.

Elsewhere, HTC has been teasing that something else is coming, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to say that "More beautiful curves are coming soon." We're not sure it this is referring to the recently announced HTC One mini 2, or something entirely new.