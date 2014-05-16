  1. Home
Red HTC One (M8) official, HTC gives a glimpse with an interactive 3D model

How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

HTC will soon release a red version of its latest flagship Android smartphone, the HTC One (M8). Pictures of the device had been popping up in leaks across the internet, but now the company has officially confirmed its existence with a 3D rendering that you can interact with.

When the phone was originally launched, HTC told Pocket-lint that it decided to release more standard, metallic colour options as these best showed off the finish on the casing that appears as a result of the manufacturing process. However, it did hint that new colour schemes could be available in time and now it has officially unveiled the first of the expected new hues (with a blue one also rumoured) on its profile page on Sketchfab.

You can rotate the phone and check out what it will look like in its dark red body.

An official launch for the device and details on which networks might carry it are yet to be forthcoming, but considering the cat is now out of the bag, we expect more on both of these soon.

